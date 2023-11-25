Griffiths on the humanitarian conditions in Gaza: ‘complete and utter carnage.’ UN Relief Chief Martin Griffiths sheds light on the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, comparing it to some of the worst crises the world has ever witnessed. Griffiths describes Gaza's situation as 'the worst ever.' He highlights the alarming statistic that 68% of those killed in Gaza are women and children, with over four and a half thousand children counted among the casualties. Griffiths speaks of the complete breakdown of normal life in Gaza, where schools are shut, hospitals have become war zones, and the future remains uncertain. Addressing scepticism around casualty figures, Griffiths emphasises the reliability of data from sources like the Ministry of Health in Gaza, which his office and UNRWA have long used and verified. The gravity of the situation, he argues, makes debates over exact numbers less significant than the overarching reality of widespread suffering and loss.