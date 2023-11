Bafta winners' Gaza solidarity speeches excluded by BBC from broadcast At the Scottish Bafta Awards, winners Eilidh Munro, Finlay Pretsell, and actor Amir El-Masry used their platform to express solidarity with Palestine and call for a ceasefire in Gaza. Their speeches, emphasising the challenges of documentary filmmaking in difficult situations and extending sympathy to those suffering in Gaza, were notably cut from the BBC's broadcast.