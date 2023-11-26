Israeli army kills 5 Palestinians in West Bank

Five Palestinians were killed late Saturday by Israeli forces in areas across the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four were killed and four were injured by the Israeli army which raided the Jenin refugee camp.

Palestine TV reported that the Israeli army raided Jenin from several directions and cordoned off the refugee camp and the government hospital amid heavy gunfire.

The Islamic Jihad group’s armed wing said its fighters confronted the Israeli army near the refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry added that a Palestinian teen was also killed by Israeli forces in Al-Bireh in central West Bank.

He was identified as Mohammad Saleh, 16. The circumstances of his death are unclear.

The Palestinian official news agency, WAFA, cited the Red Crescent Society that said Israeli forces prevented emergency response teams from reaching Mohammad.

Tensions have been high across the West Bank since fighting broke out Oct. 7 between Palestinian groups and Israel in Gaza.

A total of 237 Palestinians have since been killed by the Israeli forces in the West Bank, in addition to more than 2,950 injured, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

