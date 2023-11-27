Jordan wants Israel held accountable for 'humanitarian tragedy' in Gaza

Jordan, on Monday, said that what is happening in Gaza is a “humanitarian tragedy” and Israel should be held accountable for it, Anadolu Agency reports.

Addressing the 8th Regional Forum of Foreign Ministers of the Union for the Mediterranean, held on 26-27 November in Barcelona, Spain, Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, said the situation in Gaza is tragic, with massacres occurring and families dying.

The infrastructure in Gaza is being completely wiped out. Such malevolent violence cannot be accepted by the world

Safadi said, calling for a halt to arms supply to Israel.

“There can be no tolerance for the killing of civilians in Gaza. I call for holding Israel accountable.”

He said:

Israel must not act as a state above the law. It should cease its aggression on Gaza, and it must understand that we will not accept the expulsion of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

READ: Gaza is ‘dystopian nightmare’ after Israeli bombardment, says doctor