UN: Forced displacement in Gaza threatens lives of pregnant women

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) Arab States Regional Office yesterday warned that forced displacement in the Gaza Strip threatens the lives of pregnant women, leaving them “stranded, unable to access life-saving maternal services.”

The UNFPA emphasised the need for pregnant women to receive healthcare services to ensure their safety and that of their children.

“Access to healthcare is their lifeline! Pregnant women must have access to the healthcare services to survive,” the UN agency added in its X post.

After 48 days of war, a temporary humanitarian ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian factions came into effect at 7am local time on Friday and is due to continue until Tuesday morning.

The temporary ceasefire agreement includes the release of 50 Israeli prisoners of war being held in Gaza in exchange for the release of 150 Palestinians from Israeli prisons, and the entry of hundreds of trucks loaded with aid into all areas of the Gaza Strip, which is home to around 2.3 million Palestinians.

