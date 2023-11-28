Actress Cynthia Nixon urges Biden to act amidst Gaza starvation crisis Actress Cynthia Nixon amongst others went on a hunger strike protest in a plea for US President Joe Biden to facilitate a ceasefire and ensure the entry of vital humanitarian aid into Gaza. In their press conference, they explain that though the major cause of over 15,000 deaths has been the bombardments, yet, Gaza is on the verge of starvation as only 7% of the daily nutritional needs are allowed in.