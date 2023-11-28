British-Palestinian surgeon accuses Israel of using white phosphorus in Gaza Speaking to LBC presenter Andrew Marr, Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon recently back from Gaza, accused Israel of using white phosphorus against Palestinian civilians, citing distinct injuries observed during his time in Gaza. Professor Abu Sitta detailed the cases he encountered, starting with a 13-year-old boy and his father who presented with phosphorus burns, and subsequently more such cases as Israeli tanks advanced into Gaza City's beach camp. He emphasised the unique nature of these wounds, describing the burns as penetrating to the bone, and the intensive surgical efforts required to treat such injuries. Israel, however, insists it hasn't used white phosphorus.