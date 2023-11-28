Germany refutes claims about halting UNRWA Gaza aid

Germany dismissed claims, Tuesday, that it halted aid to the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) “following an internal review”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The claim, reported on X by Open Source Intel, said Germany halted UNRWA Gaza aid, following an internal review.

#Breaking: Germany halts UNRWA Gaza aid following an internal review. Widespread German support for the funding freeze arose from discoveries that Palestinian educational materials were employed to propagate hate, glorify jihad, and promote antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/BDKQESV6Ga — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 28, 2023

“Widespread German support for the funding freeze arose from discoveries that Palestinian educational materials were employed to propagate hate, glorify jihad, and promote anti-Semitism,” it said.

The German Foreign Ministry said: “This is not true.”

“UNRWA plays an essential and important role in delivering assistance to Palestinians,” it wrote on X.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

