Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Germany refutes claims about halting UNRWA Gaza aid

November 28, 2023 at 8:36 pm

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens during press conference on November 4, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan [Aziz Karimov/Getty Images]

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock listens during press conference on November 4, 2023 in Baku, Azerbaijan [Aziz Karimov/Getty Images]

Germany dismissed claims, Tuesday, that it halted aid to the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) “following an internal review”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The claim, reported on X by Open Source Intel, said Germany halted UNRWA Gaza aid, following an internal review.

“Widespread German support for the funding freeze arose from discoveries that Palestinian educational materials were employed to propagate hate, glorify jihad, and promote anti-Semitism,” it said.

The German Foreign Ministry said: “This is not true.”

“UNRWA plays an essential and important role in delivering assistance to Palestinians,” it wrote on X.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

READ: Germany: president allocates €7m for Israeli settlement

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending