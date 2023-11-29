Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Ambassador Mansour accuses Israel of prioritising Palestinian nation's destruction

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, during his speech to the United Nations, strongly condemned the ongoing oppression and discrimination faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Mansour accused the Israeli government of prioritising the destruction of the Palestinian nation over security concerns, even at the cost of Palestinian lives. He highlighted the dispossession, displacement, and denial of rights faced by Palestinians, including the right to life. Quoting an Israeli minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mansour stated that Palestinians are presented with only three choices: surrender and subjugation, exodus, or death. Rejecting these options, he affirmed the Palestinian people's determination to live in their homeland and called for international attention to the plight faced under the current regime.

November 29, 2023 at 1:04 am

READ: UN: Aid entering Gaza is 5% of what entered before 7 October

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending