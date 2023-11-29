Ambassador Mansour accuses Israel of prioritising Palestinian nation's destruction Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour, during his speech to the United Nations, strongly condemned the ongoing oppression and discrimination faced by Palestinians under Israeli occupation. Mansour accused the Israeli government of prioritising the destruction of the Palestinian nation over security concerns, even at the cost of Palestinian lives. He highlighted the dispossession, displacement, and denial of rights faced by Palestinians, including the right to life. Quoting an Israeli minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Netanyahu, Mansour stated that Palestinians are presented with only three choices: surrender and subjugation, exodus, or death. Rejecting these options, he affirmed the Palestinian people's determination to live in their homeland and called for international attention to the plight faced under the current regime.