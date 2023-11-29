Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Legendary Iraq singer Kadim Al Sahir releases new song in support of Gaza

November 29, 2023 at 3:30 pm

Iraqi musician Kadim Al Sahir on November 3, 2023 [Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Iraqi musician Kadim Al Sahir on November 3, 2023 [Waleed Zein/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Iraqi superstar Kadim Al Sahir has released a new song in solidarity with the Palestinian people of Gaza, which calls for a ceasefire in the face of Israel’s genocidal war on the Strip.

Al Sahir, who is known as the “Caesar of Arabic Music”, collaborated with the UN Chamber Music Society on the English track titled ‘Hold Your Fire’, which was released on 24 November. The orchestral track is a rare occasion in which Al Sahir has performed in English.

Earlier that month, speaking at the Sharjah International Book Fair, the singer said he wrote the original lyrics for the song in Arabic. He explained that the song has been translated into English in a way “that was consistent with the message of the song”.

According to the National, ‘Hold Your Fire’ was composed by Al Sahir with lyrics provided by British songwriter Tom Lowe.

READ: Israel arrests Palestinian singer on charges of ‘incitement and support for Palestine’

Al Sahir said his intention was to raise awareness about the increasing civilian death toll in Gaza, with more than 15,000 killed in the Palestinian enclave, the majority of whom are women and children.

Speaking of the new release, Al Sahir was quoted as saying: “This song is a heartfelt cry for peace and a testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”

“It is part of our continued quest to support our people with all the tools and abilities we have in the East and West.”

In late October, the star cancelled, indefinitely, concerts he had scheduled to hold in Oman and Qatar “due to the tragic circumstances in Gaza.”

He has previously recorded a song calling for peace, his 1998 ‘Tathakkar’ (Remember), which was dedicated to the children of Iraq and spoke of the “wounds of innocent angels” caught in conflict, earned him a UNICEF award. His 2000 song, ‘Ya Quds’ (O Jerusalem) was released in the same year as the Second Intifada.

A four-day humanitarian truce began in Gaza on Friday following Qatar-Egypt-US mediation, and was extended on Monday for an additional two days. Among its provisions were a temporary ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Talks are currently ongoing in Doha for a long-term ceasefire.

READ: Iraq superstar Kadim Al Sahir cancels Qatar, Oman concerts in solidarity with Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending