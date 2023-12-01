Israel FM to recall envoy to Spain for consultations 

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced yesterday that he would recall the Israeli Ambassador to Madrid, Rodica Radian-Gordon, for consultations after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s “outrageous remarks” regarding the war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

“Because of the outrageous remarks by the Spanish prime minister, who again repeated baseless claims, I have decided to summon the Israeli ambassador in Spain for consultations in Jerusalem,” Cohen wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Following the outrageous remarks by the Spanish Prime Minister, who once again repeated baseless accusations, I decided to recall our ambassador to Spain for consultations in Jerusalem. Israel is acting, and will continue to act, according to international law, and will continue… — אלי כהן | Eli Cohen (@elicoh1) November 30, 2023

“Israel is acting, and will continue to act, according to international law, and will continue the war until all the hostages are returned and Hamas is eliminated from Gaza,” he claimed in the post.

The statement came shortly after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Foreign Ministry to summon the Spanish ambassador to Tel Aviv for a reprimand over Sanchez’s “shameful comments”.

Yesterday, Sanchez warned that what is happening in Gaza is “unacceptable.” “We have seen Israel systematically occupy the Palestinian territories, the West Bank. And now we see what is happening in Gaza,” he told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

“The scenes of killing children in Gaza raised doubts about Israel’s fulfilment of international human rights,” he said, stressing that the solution to ending the crisis between Israel and Palestine “must be political”, through recognition of a Palestinian state.

