Spanish PM says Israel “systematically” occupying Palestinian territories

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Thursday that Israel has been systematically occupying the Palestinian territories and called to recognise the Palestinian State, Anadolu news agency reported.

“We have seen Israel systematically occupy the Palestinian territories, the West Bank. And now we see what is happening in Gaza” he told Spanish broadcaster TVE.

The Spanish premier who has recently been re-elected to lead Spain, said his government has condemned the Hamas attack on 7 October but at the same time it stressed the necessity of “Israel’s compliance with human rights in its actions.”

“The scenes of killing children in Gaza raised doubts about Israel’s fulfilment of international human rights” he said, stressing that the solution to ending the crisis between Israel and Palestine “must be political,” through recognition of the Palestinian state.

Sanchez said he has heard from representatives of Muslim nations that Western solidarity rings hollow and peace conferences do not work because promises are not complied with.

“They are asking us to take a concrete step. This step is the recognition of the Palestinian state by the West and Europe” he said.

Sanchez said it would be in Europe’s interests to recognize the State of Palestine, because firstly the recognition would boost Europe’s moral standing and secondly, it would be a step toward peace which would also be in the EU’s geopolitical interests.

He expressed his concern that without peace, the conflict could spill into other nations like Lebanon, Egypt or Jordan and destabilise the Mediterranean region.

“Do we really want to have two open fronts? One in the Middle East and one in Ukraine? Politics and diplomacy should help prevent that, and that is what the Spanish government defends,” Sanchez said.

In the EU, nine of the 27 countries have already recognized the State of Palestine. In 2014, Sweden became the first EU member state to unilaterally recognize it, while other nations like Malta and some from the Eastern bloc had already recognized Palestine before joining the EU.

Of the 193 UN member states, 139 had recognized the State of Palestine as of June 2023. Sanchez emphasised that “mainly Western states” are the ones who have failed to do so, including the EU and the US.

