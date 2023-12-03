Israel says it targeted missile launch sites in Syria, Lebanon

The Israeli military on Sunday said it targeted missile launch sites in Syria and Lebanon, Anadolu reports.

In a statement, the army said: “Earlier today (Sunday), a rocket was launched from Syria toward Israel, but it was not intercepted in accordance with established policy.”

The Israel Defense Forces “bombarded the sources of fire with artillery.”

From time to time, the Israeli army launches airstrikes on what Tel Aviv claims to be Iranian targets in Syria.

“Last night, saboteurs fired an anti-armor missile from Lebanon, which landed in an open area near the town of Yiftah, without causing any casualties,” the army added.

The Israeli army “also bombarded several areas inside Lebanon with artillery.”

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The Israeli army resumed bombing the Gaza Strip early Friday after declaring an end to a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas.

More than 15,200 Palestinians, mostly children and women, have been killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

