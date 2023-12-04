Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Germany: Expect Israel to allow safe haven for Gaza civilians

December 4, 2023 at 1:01 pm

Smoke, rising over the destroyed buildings following the Israeli attacks on Gaza, is seen from Sderot as Israeli attacks continue, in Sderot, Israel on December 3, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf - Anadolu Agency]

Smoke, rising over the destroyed buildings following the Israeli attacks on Gaza, is seen from Sderot as Israeli attacks continue, in Sderot, Israel on December 3, 2023. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Israel must not only instruct Gazans to move to safety but also make this possible, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry said today, days after Israel ordered Palestinians to leave Khan Yunis which it had previously labelled a ‘safe zone’.

It is important that Israel avoids civilian casualties and adheres to humanitarian law, the spokesperson told reporters in Berlin, adding that the German government was conveying this message in its talks with Israeli partners.

Israel published a map that showed the Gaza Strip divided into thousands of small blocks, claiming that they would instruct residents to flee to 'a safe block' if they wanted to bomb another.

Israel published a map that shows the Gaza Strip divided into thousands of small blocks, claiming that it would instruct residents to flee to ‘a safe block’ if it is going to bomb another.

Late last week Israel issued a map which split the besieged Gaza Strip into thousands of subsections and has since used it to instruct Palestinians to leave their homes and shelters zone by zone and move further south towards Rafah.

However it has also bombed Rafah and roads leading to it. Palestinians have for many weeks said that in Israel’s genocidal bombing campaign, no where is safe in Gaza.

At least 15,899 Palestinians, 70 per cent of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Ministry of Health in the enclave said today.

Read: Qatar to provide care for 4,500 Palestinians from Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending