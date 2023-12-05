The deep roots of this hatred

How do we explain this high level of Israeli brutality which has not spared any human being or stone? What did the Palestinians, old and young, do to them, for them to treat them with such rare cruelty, to hate them so viciously, and to deliberately assassinate them physically and symbolically and, if necessary, eliminate them from existence? Where has the character of the good and persecuted Jew gone, which Zionist cinema has excelled in portraying since the Holocaust?

When reviewing what happened in the past two months accurately and objectively, a normal person discovers the great extent of the fallacies that the Zionists used in their desperate defence of the image they promoted of their evil State. Everyone has seen the extent of the destruction caused, which is ongoing, by their army’s military machine and this attests to the degree of hatred with which it treated the people of Gaza without distinction between civilians and armed fighters. A military commander blows up a house and its residents as a gift to his daughter on her second birthday. A minister describes the Palestinian people as animals. When you compare the suffering of Palestinian child prisoners inside Israeli prisons, who are starved, humiliated, beaten and left to the extreme cold, with some of them leaving the prisons barefoot, to the humane treatment their captives who were released by Al-Qassam Brigades received, you realise, with certainty, the qualitative difference between the two sides.

OPINION: Gaza’s children: Victims of war or superheroes?

Among the many testaments proving that the disease of hatred has not affected all Jews is an American Jewish girl who said that she has no longer been loyal to Israel since 2014, when she discovered the large amount of propaganda that went beyond an acceptable limit. At first, you feel comfortable when you are told at Ben-Gurion Airport, “Welcome to your homeland,” but then you discover, when they talk about the Arabs, the depth of their hatred for the indigenous people of the land. The hatred the young Jewish lady spoke about is manifested in the behaviour of the settlers who incite their children and army to kill women and children, to push the residents of Gaza to leave their land and head to Egypt and Jordan. This is their old dream that they are working to achieve. Two months before Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Israel’s Channel 10 showed pictures from a Jewish extremists’ wedding which portrayed everyone dancing, while one of them was holding a picture of a burning Palestinian child, and the demand for the complete annihilation of the Palestinians became louder.

This detestable rejection of all the rights of the indigenous people is proof that these people are not civilised people. It is a new barbarism that seeks expansion and domination. They are not deterred by rights, morals, law or covenants. That is why the percentage of supporters of the Palestinians in the world between 7 and 14 October was around 60 per cent; then it rose after the attack on Gaza to 95 per cent, according to a political science professor in the US, as reported. This is also why some Jews renounced their Israeli citizenship, so they are not a part of this shameful situation.

How is the very obscene and ugly hate speech spreading within Israeli society fuelled? There are many sources of this discourse, but two sources can be mentioned, the role of which has begun to become clear in the last two months. The first is the military and security establishment, which was built on the denial of the Palestinians. The current Minister of Defence justifies cutting off the necessities of life in Gaza, such as electricity, food, water and fuel, by saying, “we are fighting against human animals”.

As for the second institution responsible for instilling hatred, it is represented by a large portion of the rabbis, as one of them said, “Do not be merciful to the child, for he will grow up and kill because the doctrine he will be raised on is even worse than his father’s doctrine. The Torah states in Book of Deuteronomy 20:16-18 “However, you must not let any living thing survive among the cities of these people the Lord your God is giving you as an inheritance. You must completely destroy them – the Hethite, Amorite, Canaanite, Perizzite, Hivite, and Jebusite.” It does not exclude men, women, or children. Of course, this does not represent the only interpretation of Judaism, but it is the dominant discourse behind which the extremist religious parties stand, which prompted the Minister of Heritage to say that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza is one of the options proposed to completely get rid of the Hamas Movement and the Palestinians.

It is this culture filled with hatred and violence that should make Israel a pariah State.

OPINION: What happens when the mask of ‘Israeli democracy’ falls?

This article appeared in Arabic in Al-Araby on 2 December, 2023.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.