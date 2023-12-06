Israeli hostages speak out: 25 days in Gaza, urgent pleas for release and prisoner exchange Sharon Aloni Konio, an Israeli hostage held by Hamas for 25 days, speaks about the desperation she felt as she lost hope in Israeli authorities’ helping them. She talks about being under Israeli shelling in Gaza and having to be smuggled out, and how some hostages were injured. Three days before her return to Israel, her husband was separated from her. She calls on Israeli authorities to stop putting politics above the release of the hostages, and to aid in the return of her husband.