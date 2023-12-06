Rabbi unveils controversial perspective: Zionism and the core of Israel's warfare A prominent Rabbi speaks about the core reason behind Israel's actions in Gaza. The controversial stance emphasises the ‘duty to conquer’ and the prioritisation of this mandate over the Sabbath. In his speech, the Rabbi says even if Israel were not under threat or defending itself, and even if the residents of Gaza were ‘constantly offering us flowers,’ they must wage war on them to ‘take back the land of Israel’.