UK surveillance flights over Gaza ‘complicity’ in Israel war: Palestine

Palestine, on Wednesday, condemned a UK decision to carry out surveillance flights over the Gaza Strip, saying the move makes London complicit in the Israeli onslaught on the Palestinian enclave, Anadolu Agency reports.

Britain’s decision to send surveillance planes over Gaza reflects complicity in the Israeli genocidal war [on Gaza]

the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, the British Defense Ministry said the surveillance flights would be part of efforts to rescue Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It underlined that the UK government had been “working with partners across the region to secure the release of hostages, including British nationals, who have been kidnapped” since a 7 October attack on Israel by Hamas.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Palestinian Territory on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with Hamas.

At least 16,248 Palestinians have been killed and more than 43,616 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since 7 October, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

