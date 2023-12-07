Canadian MP Heather McPherson says Israel is ‘destroying an entire population’ in Gaza Canadian MP Heather McPherson criticises the government’s ‘cowardly’ position for refusing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. She highlights the deaths of Palestinian children and humanitarian aid workers in Gaza. ‘Doctors Without Borders convoys in Gaza were attacked and destroyed, and aid trucks have been blocked,’ she says, ‘This is not eliminating Hamas. This is destroying an entire population.’ In response, the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly condemned the Hamas attacks on 7 October, adding that it is ‘completely unacceptable’ that women and children ‘have died’ in Gaza. Since 7 October, Israel has killed over 16,000 civilians, including over 6,000 children. Over 1.8 million civilians have been displaced since the beginning of the Israeli war on Gaza.