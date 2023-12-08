Canada Muslim group kills financial contributions to Liberal Party

A Canadian Muslim group has stopped cash contributions to the governing Liberal Party because Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, has failed to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Palestine war, according to reports, Friday.

In a letter to the Liberals obtained by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, the organisation said it has repeatedly appealed for Trudeau to publicly ask for a ceasefire, but to no avail. The organisation calls itself the Network 100-GTA (Greater Toronto Area), London, Ottawa, Montreal and says it has 400 members, Anadolu Agency reports.

“The Leader (Trudeau) does not appear to be interested in truly listening, nor interested in giving true value to international law, nor truly caring about the children of Gaza,” the letter states. “With broken hearts, we must leave the Laurier Club.”

“The idea that this situation will all be forgotten in two years is an extremely risky and unwise strategy for the Party. “The scale of the humanitarian loss is simply unprecedented.”

Laurier Club membership is restricted to those who donate more than CAN$1,700 ($1,250) to the party.

The organisation said it has contributed hundreds of thousands of dollars to the Liberals since December 2014.

But the spigot has been turned off and the money flow stopped because Trudeau has, to date, refused to utter the word ceasefire.

The closest he came to admonishing Israelis since the war began 7 October was to urge them to use “maximum restraint”.

The Prime Minister has also said that Israel has the right to defend itself.

The Network 100 decision comes at a time when the Liberals have, according to public opinion polls, lost support to the surging Conservative Party.

