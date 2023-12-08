Destruction in Gaza 'comparable, if not higher,' to WWII Germany, says EU Foreign Policy chief

The head of EU Foreign Policy, on Friday, compared widespread destruction caused by Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to the devastation of German cities during World War II, saying it could be even “higher”, Anadolu Agency reports.

Talking to Spanish state broadcaster, RTVE, Josep Borrell, said the bombing campaign in the Palestinian enclave was already “one of the most intense in history” and

denounced the level of destruction of its cities as “comparable, if not higher, to levels of destruction of German cities during the Second World War

Borrell also said he hopes Europe will take measures to “stop the violence against Palestinians in the occupied areas,” referring to the West Bank and East Jerusalem, where at least 271 have been killed in attacks by Israeli soldiers and settlers since 7 October, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

He warned that the recent surge in violence in those areas has allowed an expansion of the Israeli Occupation, now

four times greater than it was 30 years ago when the Oslo Accords were signed

Borrell added that the current situation was making a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “much more difficult”.

In 1993, the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and Israel signed the Oslo Accords, which gave Palestinians a form of civil rule. Negotiations, however, failed to complete a peace agreement leading to the establishment of a Palestinian State.

US-sponsored peace negotiations between the Palestinians and Israelis collapsed in April 2014 as Tel Aviv refused to stop settlement building and release Palestinian detainees imprisoned before 1993.

READ: Oxfam: Israel carrying out collective punishment in Gaza