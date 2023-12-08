Egypt says will never allow Israel to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Cairo will never allow Israel to empty the besieged Gaza Strip of its Palestinian population, the head of Egypt’s State Information Service (SIS), Diaa Rashwan, said yesterday.

“Israel has turned the entire Gaza Strip into a battlefield, leaving no safe place for citizens, while escalating its operations in the West Bank to displace Palestinians and liquidate the Palestinian cause,” Rashwan said, adding that the Israeli plan aims to force the Palestinians to leave their lands towards southern Gaza and towards Rafah, with the ultimate goal of deporting them.

He stressed that Egypt will never allow Israel to implement its plan, noting that the Israelis are the ones putting obstacles before the delivery of aid and civilian movement.

He pointed out that 3,313 trucks of food and relief supplies, fuel and cooking gas entered through the Rafah crossing, while Egypt received 682 injured people, and evacuated 11,067 Egyptians and foreign nationals from the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on 7 October.

