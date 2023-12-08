Guernica protests Israeli massacres in Gaza igniting sirens Guernica city in Spain ignited sirens 86 years after the Nazi genocide, in protest of the Israeli massacres in Gaza. The Nazis have carpet bombed the Basque city of Guernica and levelled it to the ground, leaving over 16,000 people dead. In protest and parallelism, protestors drew the flag of Palestine with their bodies while the sirens went off. The protest aimed at amplifying the global awareness of what has been happening in Gaza, as over 20,000 people have lost their lives, the majority of them women and children