UK-based artist Nooriyah DJ advocates for Palestinian rights at music event

Nooriyah DJ, a UK-based artist, made a powerful statement during her music performance, emphasising the Palestinian struggle. She called on the diaspora to actively engage in ending the occupation, apartheid, and colonisation of Palestine. Highlighting cultural appropriation, she stated, ‘Since when is hummus not ours? Since when, are our embroideries not ours? Since when are our sounds not ours?’

December 9, 2023 at 5:19 pm

