Video reportedly shows Israeli forces directing unarmed Gazan civilians to stage gun surrender A video reportedly shows Israeli soldiers instructing unarmed Palestinian civilians to simulate the surrender of firearms. In the footage, an Israeli soldier is heard giving directions in Arabic: ‘Grab the gun I gave you, but don’t shoot it, we don’t want trouble, walk slowly and leave it on the ground on the other side.’ The man identified in the video is Moin Qeshta Al-Masry, owner of an aluminium workshop in Gaza. Al-Masry was among those who sought refuge in Al-Khalifa school in Beit Lahia and was reportedly taken along with others.