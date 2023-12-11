Tibi: Netanyahu’s son calls for displacement of Palestinians to Jordan

Palestinian-Israeli Member of the Knesset, Ahmad Tibi, warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family is calling for the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan.

Tibi posted a picture on X that has previously been posted by Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, showing a map of Jordan, with the writing “Jordan is Palestine and Palestine is Jordan.”

Many within the occupation echo similar slogans, calling for Palestinians to be displaced and ethnically cleansed to Jordan. Some go even further and call for Israeli control over all of Jordan to create “Greater Israel”.

The Jordanian government has previously warned that such displacement would be a declaration of war.

From Scratch: ‘Greater Israel’