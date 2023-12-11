Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Tibi: Netanyahu’s son calls for displacement of Palestinians to Jordan

December 11, 2023 at 10:01 am

Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmed Tibi offers his condolences during a gathering in the municipality of of Turmus Ayya near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on June 24, 2023. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Arab-Israeli Knesset member Ahmed Tibi offers his condolences during a gathering in the municipality of of Turmus Ayya near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on June 24, 2023. [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]

Palestinian-Israeli Member of the Knesset, Ahmad Tibi, warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s family is calling for the displacement of Palestinians to Jordan.

Tibi posted a picture on X that has previously been posted by Yair Netanyahu, the prime minister’s son, showing a map of Jordan, with the writing “Jordan is Palestine and Palestine is Jordan.”

Many within the occupation echo similar slogans, calling for Palestinians to be displaced and ethnically cleansed to Jordan. Some go even further and call for Israeli control over all of Jordan to create “Greater Israel”.

The Jordanian government has previously warned that such displacement would be a declaration of war.

From Scratch: ‘Greater Israel’

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending