Israeli forces target Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh Al Jazeera's bureau chief Wael Al-Dahdouh has been hospitalised at Al-Nasr Hospital after being targeted by an Israeli strike while he was reporting from Khan Younis in Gaza. Al-Dahdouh's entire immediate family were killed in an Israeli air strike in October. The strike, which targeted their house in Nuseirat camp in Gaza, killed his wife, children