Wael Al-Dahdouh bids farewell to fallen colleague Samer Abu Daka Al Jazeera journalist Wael Al-Dahdouh, despite sustaining injuries, offered a poignant farewell to his colleague, Samer Abu Daka. The two journalists were targeted while reporting in Khan Yunis. Samer, who lost his life in the incident, is remembered as the 90th journalist casualty in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.