Senior UK Conservative MPs call on government to push for Gaza ceasefire amid Israel atrocities

Senior MPs from the United Kingdom’s ruling Conservative party have called on the country’s leadership to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledging Israel’s role in carrying out the “brutalisation of the civilian Palestinian population” in the besieged territory.

The 10 prominent Tory MPs – who include those such as Kit Malthouse, George Eustice and David Jones – wrote in a letter to British Foreign Secretary, Lord David Cameron, that the case for an immediate ceasefire is “unanswerable”.

Israel’s actions in Gaza, the letter states, seem to be neither “proportionate nor targeted”, with “many thousands of civilians dead and injured, and close to two million forcibly displaced”. It added that “the number of women and children who have been killed is profoundly shocking”.

One of the MPs, Flick Drummond, told Times Radio that “we’re finding huge numbers of innocent people, many of them children, who are suffering and their suffering continues now because they’re at the point of starvation, too”.

READ: UK: 125,000 people call on their MPs to back a ceasefire in Gaza

Since the beginning of Israel’s bombardment and assault of Gaza, Western nations have staunchly maintained their support for the Occupation State’s actions and justifying them as practicing the ‘right to defend itself’.

As more pictures and footage of the atrocities committed by Israel were released to the world through social media, news reports and photojournalists, public protests and internal dissent have increased pressure on government officials throughout many Western nations top push for a ceasefire in recent weeks.

Even Foreign Secretary, Cameron, called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in Gaza on Sunday, saying that “too many civilians have been killed” and urging Tel Aviv to do more to “discriminate sufficiently between terrorists and civilians”.