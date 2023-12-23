Former Doctors Without Borders president compares Gaza to the deadliest conflicts and underlines cruelty Rony Brauman, former president of Doctors Without Borders, highlights the peculiar cruelty that the people in Gaza are subjected to. He compares Gaza to other deadly conflicts in the world and explains how in Gaza, people are left with nowhere to seek refuge, not even at the cost of their own lives. He says that this cruelty has been generally approved, elaborating he says: ‘Well, an approval, at least, from those who are supposed to defend the law, International law, that is, broadly speaking, the Western democracies.’