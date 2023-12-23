Hamas’ armed wing says it lost contact with group holding 5 Israeli hostages

Hamas’ armed wing on Saturday said that five Israeli hostages might have been killed in Israeli attack, as it lost contact with a group holding the hostages, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement on Telegram, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, said: “As a result of the brutal Zionist bombardment, we have lost contact with the group responsible for five of the Zionist hostages, including Hayim Perry, Yoram Metzger, and Amiram Kober.”

“We believe that the hostages were killed due to one of the Zionist airstrikes on the Gaza Strip,” he added.

This is not the first time that the Al-Qassam Brigades has reported losing contact with groups holding Israeli hostages in Gaza.

On Nov. 18, the Hamas’ armed wing announced that it lost contact with a group responsible for protecting Israeli prisoners, saying that “the fate of the hostages and captors was unknown.”

READ: Israel planning to end ground operation in Gaza in ‘3rd phase of war’: Media