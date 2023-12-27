Turkiye lifts visa requirements for US, Saudi, Oman, UAE

Turkiye has lifted visa requirements for nationals of the United States, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Saudi Arabia and Oman, the Official Gazette announced.

According to the Daily Sabah newspaper, which reported the news, tourists from these countries can now spend 90 days in every 180 days in Turkiye without a visa, according to the decree dated 23 December and signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The number of foreigners visiting Turkiye increased 3.8 per cent year-on-year to five million in October 2023, following a 5.7 per cent rise in September. The highest number of foreign visitors came from Russia, Germany, Bulgaria and Iran

