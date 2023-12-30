Israelis living in Berlin demonstrate to end Gaza war

Dozens of Israelis living in Berlin demonstrated Friday to end the war against the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reports.

About 60 demonstrators gathered in front of the Foreign Ministry building and called for a cease-fire.

They carried banners that read “Peace is possible”, “Israelis against ethnic cleansing”, “Stop the massacre in Gaza”, “Human rights for all” and “Only peace can bring security, not a military solution.”

They also demanded the release of all prisoners and a diplomatic solution between Israel and Palestine.

Since Hamas’ cross-border attack on Oct. 7, Israel has continued relentless attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing at least 21,507 Palestinians and injuring 55,915, according to local health authorities.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman revised the official death toll on Nov. 10 from the Hamas attacks, lowering the figure to around 1,200.

Tel Aviv has since not provided additional information about the casualties.

The Israeli onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.

