Global Legal Alliance for Palestine launches

A global coalition of practicing and dedicated attorneys, legal organisations, legal initiatives, legal workers and human rights experts working to advance the Palestinian demand for self-determination has been set up under the name the Global Legal Alliance for Palestine.

In its mission statement, the alliance said it will work to “defend against colonisation, war crimes, and crimes against humanity.”

Coordination, it explained, is “essential to creating powerful and lasting systemic change for Palestine.”

“The Alliance shall leverage and coordinate our legal expertise, and engage in advocacy efforts, in service of the protection of Palestinians and their rights. We will focus our efforts on countering, preempting, and exacting accountability for perpetrators of war crimes, and other crimes, against Palestinians in international and domestic forums while advocating for Palestinian rights and prioritising Palestinian self-determination.”

Its immediate goal is to hold Israel and other governments and individuals “accountable for their role in the gross violations against the sanctity of life, land and property of the Palestinian people,” it explained.

