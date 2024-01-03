Middle East Monitor
ICJ slates hearings in Gaza genocide case for 11-12 January

January 3, 2024 at 7:15 pm

An inside view of International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands on July 23, 2018 [Abdullah Asiran/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images]

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in proceedings launched by South Africa against Israel over the Gaza war on 11 and 12 January, it said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

South Africa had asked the ICJ on Friday for an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas.

Israel had said it would appear before the Court to contest the accusations.

The Court usually takes one or two weeks to issue a decision on emergency measures after the hearings.

The Court’s rulings are final but it has no authority to enforce them.

