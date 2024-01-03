ICJ slates hearings in Gaza genocide case for 11-12 January

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in proceedings launched by South Africa against Israel over the Gaza war on 11 and 12 January, it said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

PRESS RELEASE: the #ICJ will hold public hearings on the request for the indication of provisional measures submitted by #SouthAfrica in the case #SouthAfrica v. #Israel on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 January 2024. Watch live on @UNWebTVhttps://t.co/kHMCQklbfQ pic.twitter.com/t8Pgf5T4Ly — CIJ_ICJ (@CIJ_ICJ) January 3, 2024

South Africa had asked the ICJ on Friday for an urgent order declaring that Israel was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its crackdown against Hamas.

Israel had said it would appear before the Court to contest the accusations.

The Court usually takes one or two weeks to issue a decision on emergency measures after the hearings.

The Court’s rulings are final but it has no authority to enforce them.

READ: Shameful if Arabs fail to join South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel at ICJ, ex-Egypt VP says