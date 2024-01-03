Shameful if Arabs fail to join South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ, ex-Egypt VP says

Arab countries that do not participate in legal proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) do not represent their people and it “will be a stain of shame that cannot be erased”, former Egyptian Vice President, Mohamed El-Baradei, said.

In a post on X, El-Baradei said he believes “all Arab countries will participate effectively and through the best legal experts in supporting South Africa’s lawsuit” at the ICJ in which it accuses Israel of committing the crime of genocide in Gaza.

“In short, failing to participate will be conclusive evidence that Arab regimes do not represent their people and will be a stain of shame that cannot be erased.”

The ICJ is due to hold its first session on 11-12 January to deliberate the case.

El-Baradei added that South Africa will ask the court to order “initial measures to cease fire and any other military operations until the merits of the case are decided.”

“All states who are parties to the Genocide Convention have the right to participate in the court’s deliberations and to present written and oral arguments,” he said.

El-Baradei added that the ruling against Israel will have major political, economic and legal consequences.

On Friday, the International Court of Justice said in a statement that South Africa has begun procedures to file a lawsuit in court accusing Israel of violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in connection with its attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In its suit, South Africa explained that “Israel’s actions bear the character of genocide because they are accompanied by the specific intent required to destroy the Palestinians of Gaza who are part of the broader national, racial and ethnic group of the Palestinians as a whole,” according to the ICJ statement.

