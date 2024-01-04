Houthi leader vows 'American aggression' against our forces will not go unpunished

The leader of the Houthi group issued a threat Thursday that said American aggression against his forces in the Red Sea will not go unpunished, Anadolu Agency reports.

It came in a message directed by Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi to supporters, urging them to gather Friday in the nation’s capital of Sana’a and several provinces in solidarity with Gaza.

US Central Command announced in a statement, Sunday, that it attacked and sunk three boats belonging to the Houthis and killed their crews after the group fired at a US Navy ship and helicopters.

“The American-Zionist arrogance committed its folly by targeting a group of our naval forces heroes while performing their sacred mission in the Red Sea treacherously and aggressively,” Al-Houthi said Thursday. “Millions will march out tomorrow to announce to the whole world that our people do not retreat from their faith-based stance and do not yield to the arrogants.”

It was the first comment from Abdul-Malik al-Houthi since the Sunday announcement by the Yemeni group of the killing and loss of 10 of its naval forces in an “American attack” in the Red Sea.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been under an Israeli offensive, the Houthis targeted with missiles and drones cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or those transporting goods to and from Israel.

