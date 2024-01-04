Israel: increasingly clear ‘all Gazans must be destroyed,’ says right-wing MK 

A member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) from Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Tuesday that it is becoming increasingly clear to Israelis that “all Gazans must be destroyed,” it has been reported.

“My friends at the prosecutor’s office, who fought with me on political matters, in debates, tell me, ‘Moshe, it is clear that all the Gazans need to be destroyed,’ and these are statements I have never heard,” Moshe Saada told Channel 14. He claimed that the rise in calls to destroy all Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip proves that the right-wing was correct “all along”.

Today, he added, the matter is simple. “Everywhere I go, they [Israelis] tell me that all the residents of Gaza must be destroyed.”

Explicit calls for Israel to annihilate the population of the Gaza Strip have increased in number since the start of the apartheid state’s war on the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

Commenting on the MK’s comments, Israeli journalist Avner Hopstein said: “A former senior official in the law enforcement agencies is submitting evidence to the [International Criminal] Court in The Hague, saying that his friends in the Attorney General’s Office insist that all Gazans must be exterminated… The man is very stupid. When [former Attorney General] Shai Nitzan fired him, he did at least one good thing.”

READ: Israeli High Court delays law shielding Prime Minister from forced recusal