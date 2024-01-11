Middle East Monitor
South African ambassador’s opening statements at ICJ

South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusi Madonsela’s opening statements at the International Court of Justice describes ‘the ongoing Nakba’ of the Palestinian people and Israel’s ‘systematic human rights violations’.

January 11, 2024 at 8:00 pm

