Muslim Brotherhood denounces US-British aggression against Yemen

The Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan condemned the US-British aggression on Yemeni territory at dawn on Friday, considering it: “A blatant assault on brotherly Yemen and its national sovereignty, and condemnable military behaviour in the context of protecting the criminal Zionist enemy that is waging a genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

The group announced in a press statement: “In the face of this brutal attack, we confirm that the American administration and its allies are practically partners in the crimes committed by the occupation, forming a political umbrella and military protection for it to continue its hideous holocaust against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip with American weapons, and shedding the blood of more women, children and civilians in this unprecedented barbaric, fascist aggression.”

The group ended by expressing: “May God protect brotherly Yemen and victory and freedom for our steadfast and patient Palestinian people.”

Earlier on Friday, the Houthi group announced that five of its forces were killed and six others wounded in raids launched by the US and UK on Yemen.

The group added in a statement: “Five Yemeni governorates, including the capital, Sana’a, were targeted with 73 raids.”

The White House announced at dawn on Friday, in a joint statement with ten countries, that the strikes were: “In response to continued illegal, dangerous, and destabilising Houthi attacks against vessels, including commercial shipping, transiting the Red Sea.”

According to the White House, the joint statement was issued on behalf of the governments of Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, the UK and the US.

The Houthis conveyed in a statement issued by the group’s Political Council (the highest political authority) that all US-British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

In “solidarity with the Gaza Strip,” which has been suffering an Israeli war with US support since 7 October, the Houthis are using missiles and drones to target cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or that transport goods to and from Israel.

Tensions in the Red Sea have reached escalatory levels since the Houthis directly targeted an American ship on Tuesday evening after they had been targeting cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in the context of the group’s solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

