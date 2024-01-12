Europe split over US-UK strikes on Houthis in Yemen

Italy, Spain and France stood out on Friday by not taking part in US and British strikes against the Houthi group in Yemen and not even signing up to a statement put out by 10 countries justifying the attack, Reuters reports.

The divergence highlighted divisions in the West over how to deal with the Houthis, who have been targeting civilian ships in the Red Sea for weeks in what they say is a protest against Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

US and British warplanes, ships and submarines launched dozens of air strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation for the repeated Houthi attacks on one of the busiest commercial shipping routes in the world.

The Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Bahrain provided logistical and intelligence support for the operation, US officials have said.

In addition, Germany, Denmark, New Zealand and South Korea signed a joint statement with these six nations defending the overnight attacks and warning of further action to protect the free flow of Red Sea trade if the Houthis did not back down.

A source in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s office said Italy had declined to sign the statement and, as a result, was not asked to participate in the attack against the Houthis.

However, a government source said Italy had been asked to take part, but declined for two reasons — firstly because any Italian involvement would have needed parliamentary approval, which would have taken time, and secondly because Rome preferred to pursue a “calming” policy in the Red Sea.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a French official said Paris feared that by joining the US-led strikes, it would have lost any leverage it had in talks to defuse tensions between Hezbollah and Israel. France has focused much of its diplomacy in recent weeks on avoiding an escalation in Lebanon.

Signalling possible tacit support for the US action, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry issued a statement saying the Houthis bore responsibility for the escalation.

However, a diplomat who is aware of France’s position said Paris did not believe the attack could be deemed legitimate self-defence.

Spanish Defence Minister, Margarita Robes said Madrid had not joined the military action in the Red Sea because it wanted to promote peace in the region.

“Every country has to give explanations for its actions. Spain will always be committed to peace and dialogue,” she told reporters in Madrid.

Earlier this week, Italian Defence Minister, Guido Crosetto, made clear his reluctance to target the Houthis, telling Reuters that their aggression had to be stopped without triggering a new war in the region.

The diverging opinions in the West over how to tackle the Houthi threat emerged last month when the United States and a number of its allies launched “Operation Prosperity Guardian” to protect civilian vessels in the busy Red Sea shipping lanes.

Italy, Spain and France did not sign up to the mission, unwilling to put their naval vessels under US command.

All three already participate in an EU anti-piracy operation off the Horn of Africa, and the Spanish Defence Minister said on Friday the European Union might soon decide on a new initiative.

“The EU could decide … in a few days’ time that there should be a (naval) mission. We do not yet know the scope if that mission is approved but, in the meantime, Spain’s position out of a sense of responsibility, and commitment to peace is not to intervene in the Red Sea,” she said.

