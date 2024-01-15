Houthis to continue confronting Israel in support of Gaza

Yemen’s Houthi group confirmed yesterday that it will continue to confront Israel in support of the Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to a genocidal Israeli bombing campaign for more than 100 days.

The head of the group’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, said that his group is “steadfast in its position in confronting the oppressive Zionist entity [Israel] and supporting the oppressed people of the Gaza Strip.”

Al-Mashat was speaking to Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, according to Al-Masirah TV, who considered that “the American attack on Yemen reflects the United States’ aggression and opposition to human rights.”

“The American measures against Yemen for its decisive role in supporting Palestine are condemned by free peoples globally.”

On Friday, the Houthi group announced that five of its members were killed, and six others were injured, as a result of American-British raids, before announcing on Sunday that the death toll had risen to six.

The White House also announced on Friday, in a joint statement by ten countries: “In response to the Houthi attacks (..) against commercial ships in the Red Sea, the American and British armed forces carried out joint attacks against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.”

After those attacks, the group vowed, in a statement issued by its Political Council, that all American and British interests had become “legitimate targets” in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

