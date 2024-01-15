Vessel hit by missile east of Yemeni port of Aden, says UK

A vessel was reportedly hit by a missile south-east of the Yemeni port city of Aden, a British maritime information source said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it had received a report of an incident 95 nautical miles south-east of Aden.

It said the port side of the vessel was hit from above by a missile.

“Authorities are investigating,” it said, advising vessels “to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.”

Similar incidents have occurred recently in the region, particularly since Israel launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on 7 October.

Yemeni Houthis have targeted vessels in the Red Sea, in particular ones that are bound for Israel.

As described on its website, the UKMTO is a Royal Navy capability meant to provide an information conduit between the military and the wider international maritime trade.

