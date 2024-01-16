National Resistance announces targeting of an Occupation boat in the sea of Gaza City

The National Resistance Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) announced on Monday that it had targeted one of the Occupation’s gunboats with a guided missile in the sea of Gaza City, in response to the bombing of Palestinian homes in the Tal Al-Hawa area, south-west of Gaza City.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas Movement, announced that its fighters had killed 5 Occupation soldiers in the Khan Yunis area, south of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam said in a brief statement on Monday that “its mujahideen raided a Zionist foot force from one of the Qassam tunnels with machine guns at point blank.”

Al-Qassam explained, in a later statement, that “its mujahideen targeted a Zionist foot force with an anti-personnel missile, killing and wounding its members, east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.”

For the fourth month in a row, the Occupation army continues its genocidal aggression against the Gaza Strip, with American and European support, as its planes bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their residents, and preventing the entry of water, food, medicine and fuel into the Gaza Strip.

The Occupation’s continued aggression against the Gaza Strip has led to a rise in the death toll to 24,100 martyrs, in addition to an increase in the number of casualties, which reached 60,834.

