Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Turkiye air strikes target northern Iraq and Syria

January 16, 2024 at 9:25 pm

A screen grab captured from a video shows Turkish National Intelligence Organization destroying 23 targets, including critical infrastructure facilities, checkpoints and so-called military points used by PKK/YPG (PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the U.S. and the EU and YPG which Turkiye consider as the extension of PKK in Syria) in Syria, on January 14, 2024 [TUR National Intelligence Org - Anadolu Agency]

A screen grab captured from a video shows Turkish National Intelligence Organization destroying 23 targets, including critical infrastructure facilities, checkpoints and so-called military points used by PKK/YPG (PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the U.S. and the EU and YPG which Turkiye consider as the extension of PKK in Syria) in Syria, on January 14, 2024 [TUR National Intelligence Org – Anadolu Agency]

Turkiye’s military has carried out air raids against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq and Syria, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the overnight air raids destroyed 23 targets, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday.

“Twenty-three targets were destroyed, including caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition warehouses, supply materials and facilities used by the terrorist organisation,” the Ministry said in a statement on social media platform, X.

The operation extends a recent escalation in violence across Turkiye’s southern border, as regional tension continues to rise amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The action will ensure border security and prevent attacks, the Ministry said.

READ: Turkiye firms undertake over $85bn projects in Africa

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending