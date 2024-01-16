Turkiye air strikes target northern Iraq and Syria

Turkiye’s military has carried out air raids against Kurdish fighters in northern Iraq and Syria, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the overnight air raids destroyed 23 targets, the Turkish Ministry of National Defence said on Tuesday.

“Twenty-three targets were destroyed, including caves, shelters, tunnels, ammunition warehouses, supply materials and facilities used by the terrorist organisation,” the Ministry said in a statement on social media platform, X.

The operation extends a recent escalation in violence across Turkiye’s southern border, as regional tension continues to rise amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

The action will ensure border security and prevent attacks, the Ministry said.

