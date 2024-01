US President Biden acknowledges ineffectiveness of air strikes in Yemen In a candid response to enquiries about the efficacy of air strikes in Yemen, US President Joe Biden openly acknowledged their limited impact on Houthi forces. Responding to a question about the effectiveness of air strikes, Biden remarked, ‘Are they stopping the Houthis? No.’ He further acknowledged the anticipated continuity of Houthi operations, stating, ‘Are they going to continue? Yes.’