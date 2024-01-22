Turkiye has released new projects for earthquake hit areas

Several projects aimed at facilitating reconstruction in various field with 5 billion TL ($165.33 million) investments are planned for the region impacted by last year’s powerful earthquakes in southern Turkiye, Anadolu News Agency reports.

According to the report, the investments are planned for this year for the construction of industrial workplaces in the earthquake zone, according to the data compiled from the 2024 Investment Program by Anadolu Agency (AA).

Through investments, it also aimed to support manufacturing, tourism, housing and repair of environmental damage, as per the report.

Within this framework, damaged museums across the provinces of Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Hatay, Kahramanmaraş, Malatya, Gaziantep, Şanlıurfa and Adana are set to be repaired.

