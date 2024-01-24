Palestinian mother recounts horrific ordeal in alleged ‘safe zone’ in southern Gaza In the heart of conflict-torn Gaza, a Palestinian mother narrates the harrowing account of her family’s ordeal. Believing they were seeking refuge in a designated ‘safe zone’ in Al-Masawi, southern Gaza, her family encountered the opposite — a deadly attack that shattered their temporary shelter. Amidst the chaos of explosions and encroaching flames, she recounts the frantic moments of trying to save her daughters, the devastating loss of one child, and the injury of another. Her husband and sister-in-law’s family weren’t spared either, succumbing to the attack.