US sends reinforcements to troops in Syria 

The United States has sent reinforcements to its military base in Al-Hasakah province, which is under the control of the Kurdish YPG in northern Syria.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency that the US aid convoy entered Al-Hasakah yesterday after travelling from the Al-Waleed border gate between Syria and Iraq.

The convoy, consisting of approximately 40 vehicles and oil tankers, headed towards the Qasrak base where the US army is stationed in the northwest of Al-Hasakah.

The US had previously sent reinforcements to the bases on 5 and 6 January.

US forces are deployed in the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa and Deir Ez-Zor, in areas where the country’s oil fields are located.

Read: US strikes on Iraq will lead to ‘irresponsible escalation’, PM says