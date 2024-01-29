Dbeibeh, Charles Michel discuss Libya-EU cooperation on migration, clean energy

Libyan Prime Minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, held talks on Monday with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on energy cooperation, local Libyan media reports.

According to a statement by Dbeibeh’s media office, the two parties discussed “cooperation mechanisms between Libya and Europe in the field of clean energy and ways to combat irregular migration.”

“Dbeibeh and Michel stressed support for the initiative of the UN envoy to Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, and the importance of consolidating stability efforts in the region through energy cooperation,” as per the Premier’s media office.

